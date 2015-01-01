|
Schmidt K, Fitzgerald E, Keel P. Eur. Eat. Disord. Rev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38760944
OBJECTIVE: Eating disorders (EDs) are associated with elevated suicide. Low body mass index (BMI) and frequency of purging and binge eating represent severity criteria for EDs and distinguish full-threshold EDs from other specified feeding and eating disorders (OSFED). However, no work has taken a transdiagnostic approach to studying whether severity of these or other features is associated with suicidal ideation (SI) and attempts.
classification; risk factors