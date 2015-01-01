Abstract

This study examines the effects of racist microaggressions and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ)-related minority stressors (i.e., identity concealment, family rejection, internalized LGBTQ-phobia, victimization, and racialized heterosexism/cisgenderism) on psychological distress among Latinx LGBTQ+ young people, specifically college students. Participants are a Latinx subset (n = 80) from a national online nonprobability cross-sectional survey of LGBTQ+ college students. The study aim was examined using linear/logistic regression.



FINDINGS indicated that racist microaggressions and family rejection were associated with psychological distress. In addition, racist microaggressions were the only stressor associated with clinically significant psychological distress that may warrant psychiatric/psychological treatment. Therefore, racist microaggressions and family rejection are unique stressors that may saliently affect mental health among Latinx LGBTQ+ students. There is a great need to integrate minority stress theory with other critically-oriented theories, such as intersectionality, in research and intervention to eliminate mental health inequities faced by Latinx LGBTQ+ young people.

