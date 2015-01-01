|
Salerno JP, Lea CH, Alcantara C. Health Educ. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38760930
This study examines the effects of racist microaggressions and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ)-related minority stressors (i.e., identity concealment, family rejection, internalized LGBTQ-phobia, victimization, and racialized heterosexism/cisgenderism) on psychological distress among Latinx LGBTQ+ young people, specifically college students. Participants are a Latinx subset (n = 80) from a national online nonprobability cross-sectional survey of LGBTQ+ college students. The study aim was examined using linear/logistic regression.
Language: en
intersectionality; mental health; minority stress; racial microaggressions; racism; sexual and gender minority