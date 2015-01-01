Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In the United States, methamphetamine use is increasing and the context of its use has changed, with reports of illicitly manufactured fentanyl being mixed with methamphetamine (either deliberately or inadvertently). We explore risk-mitigating actions taken by people who use drugs to protect their health when using methamphetamine in that context.



METHODS: We conducted qualitative interviews with 48 adults (18+) who used methamphetamine in the past three months at two sites in Nevada, USA and two sites in New Mexico, USA. Interviews were recorded, transcribed, and analyzed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Respondents described two rationales for employing harm reduction strategies. First, to prevent harm from methamphetamine containing illicit fentanyl, and second, to maintain their general wellbeing while using methamphetamine. Regarding methamphetamine containing illicit fentanyl, our findings highlight how respondents employ primary strategies like buying from trusted sources and secondary strategies such as spotting and selective use of harm reduction tools (i.e., fentanyl test strips) to reduce risks. To maintain their general wellbeing, participants reduced their use of methamphetamine as reasonably as possible, and used other substances like marijuana and alcohol alongside methamphetamine to counter the unwanted side effects of methamphetamine (i.e., hallucinations and paranoia). Use of these harm reduction strategies varied within situational and social contexts, and respondents usually developed these strategies based on their lived experiences.



CONCLUSION: Our findings uniquely demonstrate that people who use methamphetamine prioritize community driven, trust-based strategies within their social networks to mitigate risks in a fentanyl-contaminated drug environment. Additionally, our results indicate that harm reduction behaviors are influenced by multilevel risk environments, which include social, physical, economic, and political factors. Overall, these results highlight the potential for targeted interventions at the network level, which are responsive to complexities and shifts in drug market dynamics- such as illicit fentanyl in methamphetamine.

