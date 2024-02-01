Abstract

The escalating concern surrounding anti-trans legislation and its implications for adolescent medicine has thrust into the spotlight the complex challenges faced by parents of gender diverse youth. In 2023, a wave of negative legislative measures swept across the United States, substantially limiting access to gender-affirming care for adolescents. This unprecedented surge has precipitated the closure of clinics, harassment and departure of adolescent medicine providers, the criminalization of best practices, and a distressing predicament wherein parents and their children are left devoid of access to vital care the landscape of gender affirming care, which has long been pivotal in supporting gender diverse youth, is witnessing profound perturbations owing to these legal shifts. The emergence of anti-trans legislation and the subsequent passage of numerous bills this year and last impose daunting challenges upon health care providers, parents, and their gender diverse children. The repercussion of such legislation is sowing seeds of apprehension among parents, as the continuity of specialized care for their adolescents hangs in the balance. In response, those families who can afford it are undertaking arduous relocations to states with more welcoming environments or embarking on extensive journeys to neighboring states in pursuit of care. Those who cannot are losing access to evidence-based interventions proven to improve quality of life, reduce mental health complications, and grow happy, healthy adults...



Language: en