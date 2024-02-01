Abstract

This special issue of the Journal of Adolescent Health provides a status report on the Global Action for Measurement of Adolescent Health (GAMA). Established by the World Health Organization (WHO), GAMA is an ambitious effort to improve measurement of adolescent health and standardize inclusion of adolescents' needs in global goals for health and well-being. GAMA has been led by a WHO-based secretariat in collaboration with UNAIDS, UNESCO, UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, the World Bank Group, and the World Food Program. GAMA's goal is to improve adolescent health measurement globally. A global multidisciplinary advisory group which included several young professionals and UN agency technical experts have helped guide the work to date.



The papers in this issue review the methods used to select priority indicators for adolescent health measurement, examine GAMA's goals from several different perspectives, and describe the implementation feasibility discussions held with several countries about the selected set of indicators. The special issue reports both what should be measured, barriers and facilitators to country-led implementation efforts, and implications for integration of the measures into the Sustainable Developmental Goals and national commitments to improve adolescent health and well-being. The final set of indicators will be published in May 2024, along with guidance on how the indicators might best be used for accountability and improvement of service access and availability for adolescents. It has been a special privilege to serve as guest editor for these papers, and to read and review the truly enormous amount of work that has gone into developing, validating, and testing the measures and indicators being reported here.

Language: en