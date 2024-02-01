|
Citation
Klein JD. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; 74(6S): S1-S2.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38762252
Abstract
This special issue of the Journal of Adolescent Health provides a status report on the Global Action for Measurement of Adolescent Health (GAMA). Established by the World Health Organization (WHO), GAMA is an ambitious effort to improve measurement of adolescent health and standardize inclusion of adolescents' needs in global goals for health and well-being. GAMA has been led by a WHO-based secretariat in collaboration with UNAIDS, UNESCO, UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, the World Bank Group, and the World Food Program. GAMA's goal is to improve adolescent health measurement globally. A global multidisciplinary advisory group which included several young professionals and UN agency technical experts have helped guide the work to date.
Language: en
Keywords
*Adolescent Health; *Global Health; Adolescent; Humans