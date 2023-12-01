Abstract

The last decade has witnessed unprecedented attention to a comprehensive agenda for adolescent health, an agenda that takes a holistic and multidimensional approach to promoting and addressing the health and well-being of adolescents. At the global level, building on successes in advancing sexual and reproductive health, adolescent health and well-being have been gradually reframed toward a more comprehensive approach including HIV and other infectious diseases, unintentional injuries, violence, communicable and noncommunicable diseases, mental health, and key risk factors, such as alcohol and drug use, tobacco use, sedentary behaviors, and poor nutrition, as well as protective factors such as education and connectedness (Table 1). Crucial for this reframing was generating strong data showing the breadth of public health concerns for adolescent health and well-being. ...

