Citation
Burrows S, Kieselbach B. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; 74(6S): S29-S30.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38762259
Abstract
Interpersonal violence is an important cause of mortality and morbidity among adolescents. It includes physical, sexual, and emotional violence and/or neglect and can be perpetrated by family members, peers, or community members, or in the context of gang activities. Homicide is among the top five causes of death in adolescents, with boys comprising over 80% of victims and perpetrators. Data from 2013 to 2017 show that approximately one in three adolescents aged 11-15 years were bullied in the past month, and one in three aged 13-15 years were involved in physical fights in the past year. Bullying affects boys and girls in equal numbers; boys, however, tend to be more involved in physical violence and girls more in emotional violence. World Health Organization 2019 estimates show that one in four girls aged 15-19 years have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by their intimate partners.
Language: en
Keywords
*Adolescent Health; *Violence/prevention & control; Adolescent; Health Status Indicators; Humans