Abstract

Interpersonal violence is an important cause of mortality and morbidity among adolescents. It includes physical, sexual, and emotional violence and/or neglect and can be perpetrated by family members, peers, or community members, or in the context of gang activities. Homicide is among the top five causes of death in adolescents, with boys comprising over 80% of victims and perpetrators. Data from 2013 to 2017 show that approximately one in three adolescents aged 11-15 years were bullied in the past month, and one in three aged 13-15 years were involved in physical fights in the past year. Bullying affects boys and girls in equal numbers; boys, however, tend to be more involved in physical violence and girls more in emotional violence. World Health Organization 2019 estimates show that one in four girls aged 15-19 years have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by their intimate partners.



Violence can cause severe immediate and long-term health and social consequences. Almost 54,000 adolescents are estimated to die each year as a result of interpersonal violence. Many more suffer severe injuries and disability. Exposure to violence also results in long-term consequences, affecting neurological and mental health, cardiovascular, immune, and other biological systems. High-risk health behaviors such as unsafe sex, harmful alcohol and drug use, and smoking are more frequent among victims of violence and, in turn, contribute to lifelong ill health and premature mortality. Violence can also affect cognitive development and academic performance, with higher school drop-out among victims, and increases the likelihood of perpetrating violence later in life.



To prevent violence against adolescents and develop effective interventions, better data on the burden of adolescent violence are needed, especially from low-income and lower-middle-income countries, where the burden is highest

