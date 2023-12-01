SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abduvahobov P, Guthold R, Moller AB, Friedman HS, Carvajal-Velez L, Bendaud V, Damji N, Marsh AD, Castle C, Banerjee A. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; 74(6S): S3-S5.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2023.12.002

PMID

38762260

Abstract

Adolescence has been recognized as a pivotal period for individuals to acquire the critical physical, cognitive, emotional, social, and economic resources and skills underpinning lifelong health and well-being. Consequently, the need for high-quality data on adolescent health has gained attention in the global development agenda, as demonstrated in the Sustainable Development Goals, the Global Strategy for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health, and the Global Accelerated Action for the Health of Adolescents, among others. The United Nations (UN) partners have acknowledged the imperative of meeting this demand while also addressing key data-related challenges, such as avoiding duplication, reducing country reporting burden, leveraging existing mechanisms, and achieving greater harmonization, as outlined in various international calls for action, including the Paris Declaration on Aid Effectiveness and the Accra Agenda for Action.

The Global Action for the Measurement of Adolescent Health (GAMA) Advisory Group (AG) was established in 2018 by the World Health Organization (WHO) in partnership with the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS, UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UN Population Fund, UN Children's Fund, UN Women, the World Bank Group, and the World Food Programme in response to this particular challenge. The GAMA AG, composed of 16 global experts in adolescent health measurement from 12 countries across various geographic regions and income levels, has set itself to consider some of the perennial challenges facing the field of adolescent health measurement...


Language: en

Keywords

*Adolescent Health; Adolescent; Humans

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print