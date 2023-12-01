Abstract

Adolescence has been recognized as a pivotal period for individuals to acquire the critical physical, cognitive, emotional, social, and economic resources and skills underpinning lifelong health and well-being. Consequently, the need for high-quality data on adolescent health has gained attention in the global development agenda, as demonstrated in the Sustainable Development Goals, the Global Strategy for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health, and the Global Accelerated Action for the Health of Adolescents, among others. The United Nations (UN) partners have acknowledged the imperative of meeting this demand while also addressing key data-related challenges, such as avoiding duplication, reducing country reporting burden, leveraging existing mechanisms, and achieving greater harmonization, as outlined in various international calls for action, including the Paris Declaration on Aid Effectiveness and the Accra Agenda for Action.



The Global Action for the Measurement of Adolescent Health (GAMA) Advisory Group (AG) was established in 2018 by the World Health Organization (WHO) in partnership with the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS, UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UN Population Fund, UN Children's Fund, UN Women, the World Bank Group, and the World Food Programme in response to this particular challenge. The GAMA AG, composed of 16 global experts in adolescent health measurement from 12 countries across various geographic regions and income levels, has set itself to consider some of the perennial challenges facing the field of adolescent health measurement...

