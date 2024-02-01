|
Marsh AD, Newby H, Storey S, Yeung D, Diaz T, Baltag V, Banerjee A, Abduvahobov P, Adebayo E, Azzopardi PS, Ba MG, Bose K, Cardona M, Carvajal-Velez L, Dastgiri S, Fagan L, Ferguson BJ, Friedman HS, Hagell A, Inchley J, Kågesten AE, Keogh SC, Moller AB, Saewyc EM, Tang K, Guthold R. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; 74(6S): S31-S46.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38762261
PURPOSE: To improve adolescent health measurement, the Global Action for the Measurement of Adolescent health (GAMA) Advisory Group was formed in 2018 and published a draft list of 52 indicators across six adolescent health domains in 2022. We describe the process and results of selecting the adolescent health indicators recommended by GAMA (hereafter, "GAMA-recommended indicators").
Language: en
*Adolescent Health; *Global Health; Adolescent; Adolescent health; Adolescents; Female; Global health; Health Status Indicators; Humans; Indicators; Measurement; Monitoring