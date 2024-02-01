SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Marsh AD, Newby H, Storey S, Yeung D, Diaz T, Baltag V, Banerjee A, Abduvahobov P, Adebayo E, Azzopardi PS, Ba MG, Bose K, Cardona M, Carvajal-Velez L, Dastgiri S, Fagan L, Ferguson BJ, Friedman HS, Hagell A, Inchley J, Kågesten AE, Keogh SC, Moller AB, Saewyc EM, Tang K, Guthold R. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; 74(6S): S31-S46.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2024.02.010

38762261

PURPOSE: To improve adolescent health measurement, the Global Action for the Measurement of Adolescent health (GAMA) Advisory Group was formed in 2018 and published a draft list of 52 indicators across six adolescent health domains in 2022. We describe the process and results of selecting the adolescent health indicators recommended by GAMA (hereafter, "GAMA-recommended indicators").

METHODS: Each indicator in the draft list was assessed using the following inputs: (1) availability of data and stakeholders' perceptions on their relevance, acceptability, and feasibility across selected countries; (2) alignment with current measurement recommendations and practices; and (3) data in global databases. Topic-specific working groups comprised of GAMA experts and representatives of United Nations partner agencies reviewed results and provided preliminary recommendations, which were appraised by all GAMA members and finalized.

RESULTS: There are 47 GAMA-recommended indicators (36 core and 11 additional) for adolescent health measurement across six domains: policies, programs, and laws (4 indicators); systems performance and interventions (4); health determinants (7); health behaviors and risks (20); subjective well-being (2); and health outcomes and conditions (10).

DISCUSSION: These indicators are the result of a robust and structured five-year process to identify a priority set of indicators with relevance to adolescent health globally. This inclusive and participatory approach incorporated inputs from a broad range of stakeholders, including adolescents and young people themselves. The GAMA-recommended indicators are now ready to be used to measure adolescent health at the country, regional, and global levels.


Language: en

*Adolescent Health; *Global Health; Adolescent; Adolescent health; Adolescents; Female; Global health; Health Status Indicators; Humans; Indicators; Measurement; Monitoring

