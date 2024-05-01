Abstract

Establishing effective treatments for youth at risk of suicide is one of the most pressing and important tasks within psychiatry. Self-harm, which includes suicide attempts (SA), non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and non-suicidal self-poisoning, is one of the strongest predictors of suicide. Youth who self-harm or are in mental health crisis are becoming more and more common, at increasingly younger ages, and so confidence in treatments to successfully reduce self-harm and prevent relapse and recurrence is crucial. Unfortunately, the evidence base for such treatments is severely lacking despite some progress in the field. Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) is the most established treatment option, but even so, the evidence comes from just a handful of studies, and primarily focuses on its ability to reduce the repetition of self-harm. Whether it is successful in supporting young people along their recovery journey, and equally effective at treating different forms of self-harm, is yet to be properly explored.

