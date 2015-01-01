Abstract

Sexual minority (e.g., gay/lesbian, bisexual, and queer) students are more likely than their heterosexual peers to experience sexual violence (SV) during college. Interventions that prevent SV and improve SV care-seeking behaviors for sexual minority students are lacking. Giving Information for Trauma Support and Safety (GIFTSS) is an evidence-based universal SV intervention implemented by providers during college health and counseling visits. Compared to controls, GIFTSS participants reported greater self-efficacy to use SV harm reduction strategies and SV disclosure during clinical visits. However, GIFTSS' effectiveness for sexual minority participants is unknown. The current study examines whether sexual orientation moderates GIFTSS' effects on numerous SV-related outcomes (i.e., to test whether intervention effects at 4 and 12 months differed based on sexual orientation). Across 28 college campuses in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, 2,291 students participated in a two-arm cluster-randomized controlled trial. We used mixed models with two- and three-way interaction terms to test whether sexual orientation modified GIFTSS' effects at 4- and 12-month follow-up on participants': SV recognition; knowledge of and self-efficacy to enact SV harm reduction strategies; intentions to intervene; knowledge of and self-efficacy to use SV-related services; SV disclosure during visits; and recent SV exposure. Overall, 22.1% of participants were sexual minorities (n = 507). Sexual orientation moderated GIFTSS effectiveness as indicated by significant three-way interaction (p = .01) at 12-month follow-up, and knowledge of SV services decreased for heterosexual participants (β = -.23) but increased for sexual minority participants (β = .23). Our study indicates that universal provider-based education may promote greater knowledge of SV services among sexual minority than heterosexual participants, and population-specific interventions are needed that reduce sexual minority students' SV exposure, service utilization, and other critical aspects of SV prevention on university campuses.Clinical Trial Registration: Registry name: College Health Center-based Alcohol and Sexual Violence Intervention (GIFTSS), Registration number: NCT02355470, Web link: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02355470, Deidentified individual participant data will not be made available.

