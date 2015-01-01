Abstract

Institutional betrayal (IB) is well-documented among survivors of gender-based violence seeking help and/or reporting incidents of violence in various settings, including college campuses and health care settings. Two of the most common institutions from which survivors seek help are the criminal and civil legal systems; however, less is known about the experiences of IB among survivors interfacing with those systems. Previous studies exploring IB have implemented the Institutional Betrayal Questionnaire (IBQ) and its various adaptations, but this scale has not yet been analyzed in the criminal or civil legal context, nor has it been analyzed among racially marginalized survivors. This paper explores the potential for utilizing the IBQ-Health among a sample of 199 Black and Hispanic survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) who sought help from the criminal and/or civil legal system(s). An exploratory factor analysis was conducted to explore the fit of the measure to the data.



RESULTS suggest that the measure as it has previously been used does not demonstrate strong reliability or fit with this population or institution. Possible explanations and future directions are explored, including support for developing and piloting a new measure to assess IB among Black and Hispanic survivors of interpersonal violence who are seeking help from criminal and civil legal institutions.

