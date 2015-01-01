Abstract

Illegal trafficking of narcotics and problems associated with illegal substance abuse have attracted great deal of attention over the years. However, there are concerns about how to solve this problem while still respecting individual rights. In general terms, it has been alleged by numerous international observers that in many instances human rights have not been fully respected or observed in the fight against illicit drugs. When it comes to Shari'a law, the fundamental premise is that narcotics abuse and trafficking is clearly in violation of Islamic principles. This article highlights the importance of adopting a human rights-based approach to policies regarding narcotics and discusses the potential conflict and the State's obligation to enforce laws which protect their citizens with individual citizen's rights. It focuses on Islamic laws and takes Saudi Arabia as an example given the fact that the Saudi Arabia bases its constitution on Sharia.

