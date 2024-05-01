Abstract

The current diagnostic criteria for depression do not sufficiently reflect its heterogeneous clinical presentations. Associations between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), allostatic load (AL), and depression subtypes have not been extensively studied. Depression subtypes were determined based on clinical presentations, and their relationships to AL biomarkers and ACEs were elucidated in a sample of middle-aged and older adults. Participants from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging who screened positive for depression were included (n = 3966). Depression subtypes, AL profiles and ACE profiles were determined with latent profile analyses, and associations between them were determined using multinomial logistic regression. Four depression subtypes were identified: positive affect, melancholic, typical, and atypical. Distinct associations between depression subtypes, stressor profiles and covariates were observed. Among the subtypes compared to positive affect, atypical subtype had the most numerous significant associations, and the subtypes had unique relationships to stressor profiles. Age, sex, smoking status, chronic conditions, marital status, and physical activity were significant covariates. The present study describes distinct associations between depression subtypes and measures of stress (objective and self-reported), as well as related factors that differentiate subtypes. The findings may inform more targeted and integrated clinical management strategies for depression in individuals exposed to multiple stressors.

