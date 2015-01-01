Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Scant research has examined the impact of residential treatment on adolescent behavioral healthcare utilization post-discharge, even though behavioral healthcare utilization is major driver of healthcare costs. In the primary analyses of a pilot randomized trial, Parent SMART - a technology-assisted intervention for parents of adolescents in residential treatment - was found to improve parental monitoring and parent-adolescent communication, reduce adolescent drinking, and reduce adolescent school-related problems, relative to residential treatment as usual (TAU). The goal of this secondary analysis of the pilot randomized trial was to assess the effects of residential treatment and the adjunctive Parent SMART intervention on both the amount and type of subsequent behavioral healthcare utilization.



METHOD: The study randomized sixty-one parent-adolescent dyads to residential TAU (n = 31) or residential TAU plus Parent SMART (n = 30). Of the 61 dyads, 37 were recruited from a short-term residential facility and 24 were recruited from a long-term facility. Adolescents completed a structured clinical interview and self-reported their behavioral health-related visits to the emergency department, nights in residential/inpatient, and outpatient visits over the past 90 days, at baseline, 12-, and 24-weeks post-discharge. Generalized linear mixed models (GLMMs) examined both linear and non-linear (pre- to post- residential treatment) trends, pooled, and stratified by residential facility to examine behavioral health service utilization.



RESULTS: Both the linear and pre-post GLMMs revealed that behavioral health-related emergency department visits and residential/inpatient nights decreased across both residential facilities. GLMMs estimating change from the pre- to post period indicated that outpatient visits increased across both facilities. There were no significant effects of the Parent SMART adjunctive intervention in GLMMs, though bivariate tests and the direction of effects signaled that Parent SMART was associated with more nights of residential/inpatient utilization.



CONCLUSION: Residential substance use treatment may reduce adolescents' subsequent utilization of costly behavioral healthcare services such as emergency department visits and residential/inpatient nights, while increasing utilization of outpatient services. Parent SMART was not associated with significant changes in behavioral healthcare utilization, but the pattern of results was consistent with prior literature suggesting that stronger parenting skills are associated with greater utilization of non-emergency services.

Language: en