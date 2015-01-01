Abstract

Hunting is commonly regarded as a prevalent leisure activity in many Western countries. Moreover, hunting-related shooting injuries and fatalities are an important issue in the forensic world. However, there is limited research investigating the necessity of a multidisciplinary approach to provide a thorough analysis of these deaths. Being able to distinguish between homicide and accidental death is crucial in hunting-related incidents. In cases of hunting incidents, it also becomes essential to identify the shooter among the participants of the hunting expedition. The authors report a case of death occurred during a wild boar hunting expedition. The autopsy revealed a penetrating gunshot wound that tore the internal iliac artery and caused massive blood loss. A careful and detailed examination of the events leading up to the hunter's death revealed that the bullet first hit a wild boar and then, due to the deflection of the bullet on the animal's humerus, the victim. These deductions represent the culmination of an exhaustive forensic investigation led by experts in multiple scientific and forensic disciplines.

Language: en