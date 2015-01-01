Abstract

This study aims at exploring the relationships between adverse childhood experience (ACEs) and parental burnout. A total of 583 postnatal Chinese mothers were recruited in this cross-sectional study. Maternal ACEs were measured by Adverse Childhood Experience Questionnaire-Revised and parental burnout was measured by Parental Burnout Assessment. Multiple linear and binary logistic regression, and latent class analysis were used to explore the association between each type and cumulative ACEs and parental burnout. We found ACEs were associated with a higher risk of parental burnout. However, the association differed in the type of ACEs. The higher levels of physical abuse (B = 0.971 ~ 0.459, all p < 0.05) and emotional neglect (B = 1.010 ~ 1.407, all p < 0.05) in childhood were correlated with more serious parental burnout. The higher levels of self-threatened (B = 0.429 ~ 0.559, all p < 0.05) and self-deprived experience (B = 0.384 ~ 0.462, all p < 0.05), higher number of ACEs type (B = 2.909 ~ 3.918, all p < 0.05) were associated with more serious parental burnout.



RESULTS were consistent after combining four dimensions of parental burnout as a whole in LCA. This study indicated that maternal ACEs were associated with parental burnout. Women with self-deprived, self-threatened and more types of ACEs should be paid special attention.

Language: en