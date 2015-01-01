Abstract

Childhood maltreatment (CM) is known to influence brain development. To obtain a better understanding of related brain alterations, recent research has focused on the influence of the type and timing of CM. We aimed to investigate the association between type and timing of CM and local brain volume. Anatomical magnetic resonance images were collected from 93 participants (79 female/14 male) with a history of CM. CM history was assessed with the German Interview Version of the "Maltreatment and Abuse Chronology of Exposure" scale, "KERF-40 + ". Random forest regressions were performed to assess the impact of CM characteristics on the volume of amygdala, hippocampus and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC). The volume of the left ACC was predicted by neglect at age 3 and 4 and abuse at age 16 in a model including both type and timing of CM. For the right ACC, overall CM severity and duration had the greatest impact on volumetric alterations. Our data point to an influence of CM timing on left ACC volume, which was most pronounced in early childhood and in adolescence. We were not able to replicate previously reported effects of maltreatment type and timing on amygdala and hippocampal volume.

Language: en