Abstract

BACKGROUND: After COVID-19 lockdown, studies across Europe and Asia examined its effect on professional soccer injury rates and severity; however, COVID-19 lockdown influence on injuries in United States men's professional soccer has not been evaluated. HYPOTHESIS: Injury and illness rates during the 2020 season were higher than the previous 2 seasons. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective observational cohort study. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



METHODS: Medical staff from participating Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs entered injuries and athletic exposures during the study period into a league-wide electronic medical record system. Injury rate and severity were analyzed to examine differentials between the 2020 COVID season and historical controls.



RESULTS: The injury incidence rate per 1000 hours in 2020 was 10.8, ie, higher than 2018 (5.4) and 2019 (5.0) (P < 0.05). Training injury incidence rate increased in 2020 (8.9) compared with 2018 (2.5) and 2019 (2.6) (P < 0.05), whereas match injury incidence decreased in 2020 (18.3) compared with 2018 (24.0) and 2019 (22.7) (P < 0.05). Incidence rates of lower extremity muscle injuries (6.04), anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries (0.17), and concussions (0.49) were also higher in 2020 compared with 2018 (2.5, 0.07, 0.27) and 2019 (2.36, 0.05, 0.22) (P < 0.05). More injured players in 2020 missed >90 days (17.7%) than in 2018 (10.2%) and 2019 (10.1%) (P < 0.05). Incidence of all non-COVID-19 illness was higher in 2020 (3.93) than 2018 (1.53) and 2019 (1.32) (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: During 2020, there were significant increases in incidence rates of overall injuries, training injuries, lower extremity muscular injuries, ACL injuries, concussions, and non-COVID illness, along with a higher percentage of players missing >90 days compared with the 2 previous seasons. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: These results may help clarify the effects of future MLS inseason work stoppages and periods of restricted training.

