Abstract

Injuries are the greatest single cause of surgical disease globally, disproportionately affecting low and middle-income countries and representing 10% of global mortality and 32% greater annual mortality than HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria combined. Road traffic injuries are the single greatest contributor to the global injury burden and the leading cause of death for young people aged 5 to 29 years. In May 2023, the 76th World Health Assembly resolved that emergency, critical, and operative care services are an integral part of a comprehensive national primary health care approach and foundational for health systems to effectively address emergencies. However, robust trauma systems and emergency medical services are lacking in low and middle-income countries to adequately address the prehospital injury burden in systematic and financially sustainable approaches, despite the disproportionate burden faced. Replicating formal Tier 2 emergency medical services (staffed by professional emergency responders within well-defined jurisdictions using dedicated vehicles and equipment) from high-income countries has failed, and the World Health Organization recommends Tier 1 systems (community bystander-driven prehospital care by provided by lay first responders) as the first step toward formal emergency medical services in these same settings. The Global Prehospital Consortium has identified 7 priority areas as a framework for future emergency medical services development, forming the basis for the remaining articles in this series, spanning infrastructure and operations, communication, education/training, impact evaluation, financing, governance/legal, and transportation/equipment.

