Abstract

BACKGROUND: School and Community-embedded reproductive health interventions have been implemented in developing countries, with evidence that they led to improved sexual and reproductive health among adolescents. However, this type of intervention is rarely evaluated for its potential adoption and use. This study evaluated the constraints and enablers of the adoption of a school and community-embedded intervention that used community engagement, capacity building, partnerships and collaborations to deliver sexual and reproductive health services to adolescents.



METHODS: The intervention was implemented between 2019 and 2021 in six local government areas in Ebonyi State. The results on adoption presented here were collected four months into the mid-phase of the project, targeting adolescents, parents, adult family members, healthcare providers, local authorities, and community members. Sixteen in-depth interviews were conducted with policymakers, 14 with health service providers and 18 Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) with parents, community leaders and adolescents who were part of the implementation process. The coding reliability approach, a type of thematic data analysis was used, that involves early theme development and the identification of evidence for the themes.



RESULTS: The adoption of school and community-embedded reproductive health intervention was strong among stakeholders at the early stages of the implementation process. Multi-stakeholder involvement and its multi-component approach made the intervention appealing, thereby enabling its adoption. However, at the later stage, the adoption was constrained by beliefs and norms about sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and the non-incentivisation of stakeholders who acted as advocates at the community level. The sustainability of the intervention may be threatened by the non-incentivisation of stakeholders and the irregular supply of materials and tools to facilitate SRH advocacy at the community level.



CONCLUSIONS: The inclusive community-embedded reproductive health intervention was adopted by stakeholders because of the enablers which include timely stakeholder engagement. However, for it to be sustainable, implementers must address the non-incentivising of community-level advocates which serve as constraints.

