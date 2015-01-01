|
Odii A, Akamike IC, Mbachu CO, Onwujekwe O. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2024; 24(1): e643.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38764028
BACKGROUND: School and Community-embedded reproductive health interventions have been implemented in developing countries, with evidence that they led to improved sexual and reproductive health among adolescents. However, this type of intervention is rarely evaluated for its potential adoption and use. This study evaluated the constraints and enablers of the adoption of a school and community-embedded intervention that used community engagement, capacity building, partnerships and collaborations to deliver sexual and reproductive health services to adolescents.
Language: en
*Reproductive Health; Adolescent; Adoption; Capacity Building; Community-embedded; Constraints; Enablers; Female; Focus Groups; Humans; Interviews as Topic; Male; Nigeria; Qualitative Research; Reproductive Health Services/organization & administration; Sexual and reproductive health services; Sexual Health; Stakeholder Participation