Abstract

PURPOSE: Head injury criterion (HIC) companied by a rotation-based metric was widely believed to be helpful for head injury prediction in road traffic accidents. Recently, the Euro-New Car Assessment Program utilized a newly developed metric called diffuse axonal multi-axis general evaluation (DAMAGE) to explain test device for human occupant restraint (THOR) head injury, which demonstrated excellent ability in capturing concussions and diffuse axonal injuries. However, there is still a lack of comprehensive understanding regarding the effectiveness of using DAMAGE for Hybrid Ⅲ 50th percentile male dummy (H50th) head injury assessment. The objective of this study is to determine whether the DAMAGE could capture the risk of H50th brain injury during small overlap barrier tests.



METHODS: To achieve this objective, a total of 24 vehicle crash loading curves were collected as input data for the multi-body simulation. Two commercially available mathematical dynamic models, namely H50th and THOR, were utilized to investigate the differences in head injury response. Subsequently, a decision method known as simple additive weighting was employed to establish a comprehensive brain injury metric by incorporating the weighted HIC and either DAMAGE or brain injury criterion. Furthermore, 35 sets of vehicle crash test data were used to analyze these brain injury metrics.



RESULTS: The rotational displacement of the THOR head is significantly greater than that of the H50th head. The maximum linear and rotational head accelerations experienced by H50th and THOR models were 544.6 ± 341.7 m/s(2), 2468.2 ± 1309.4 rad/s(2) and 715.2 ± 332.8 m/s(2), 3778.7 ± 1660.6 rad/s(2), respectively. Under the same loading condition during small overlap barrier (SOB) tests, THOR exhibits a higher risk of head injury compared to the H50th model. It was observed that the overall head injury response during the small overlap left test condition is greater than that during the small overlap right test. Additionally, an equation was formulated to establish the necessary relationship between THOR DAMAGE and H50th DAMAGE values.



CONCLUSION: If H50th rather than THOR is employed as an evaluation tool in SOB crash tests, newly designed vehicles are more likely to achieve superior performance scores. According to the current injury curve for DAMAGE and brain injury criterion, it is highly recommended that HIC along with DAMAGE was prioritized for brain injury assessment in SOB tests.

