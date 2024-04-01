|
Citation
|
Fu Z, Chang Y, Xiong T, Gao WK, Li K, Liu Y. Chin. J. Traumatol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Chinese Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38763812
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Head injury criterion (HIC) companied by a rotation-based metric was widely believed to be helpful for head injury prediction in road traffic accidents. Recently, the Euro-New Car Assessment Program utilized a newly developed metric called diffuse axonal multi-axis general evaluation (DAMAGE) to explain test device for human occupant restraint (THOR) head injury, which demonstrated excellent ability in capturing concussions and diffuse axonal injuries. However, there is still a lack of comprehensive understanding regarding the effectiveness of using DAMAGE for Hybrid Ⅲ 50th percentile male dummy (H50th) head injury assessment. The objective of this study is to determine whether the DAMAGE could capture the risk of H50th brain injury during small overlap barrier tests.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Biomechanical response; Diffuse axonal multi-axis general evaluation; Head injury assessment; Head injury criterion; Small overlap barrier