Abstract

The intricate interplay of exposure and speed leave motorcyclists vulnerable, leading to high mortality rates. During the collision, the driver and the passenger are usually projected away from the motorcycle, with variable trajectories or final positions. Injuries resulting from the crash can exhibit distinct and specific characteristics depending on the circumstances of the occurrence.The aim of this study is to provide a systematic review of the literature on injuries sustained by motorcyclists involved in road accidents describing and analyzing elements that are useful for forensic assessment.The literature search was performed using PubMed, Scopus and Web of Science from January 1970 to June 2023. Eligible studies have investigated issues of interest to forensic medicine about during traffic accidents involving motorcycle. A total of 142 studies met the inclusion criteria and were classified and analyzed based on the anatomical regions of the body affected (head, neck, thoraco-abdominal, pelvis, and limb injuries). Moreover, also the strategies for preventing lesions and assessing injuries in the reconstruction of motorcycle accidents were examined and discussed.This review highlights that, beyond injuries commonly associated with motorcycle accidents, such as head injuries, there are also unique lesions linked to the specific dynamics of accidents. These include factors like the seating position of the passenger or impact with the helmet or motorbike components. The forensic assessment of injury distribution could serve as support in reconstructing the sequence of events leading to the crash and defining the cause of death in trauma fatalities.

