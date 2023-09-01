|
Citation
Menezes-Reis R, Beirigo EK, Maciel TDS, de Souza Borges NC, de Santiago HAR, Bezerra Leite W. J. Bodyw. Mov. Ther. 2024; 38: 205-210.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38763564
Abstract
BACKGROUND: CrossFit is a high intensity functional training that tends to challenge physical limits. The objectives of this study were to assess functional capacity, prevalence and risk of injury in CrossFit practitioners.
Keywords
*Range of Motion, Articular/physiology; *Smartphone; Adult; Athletic Injuries/epidemiology; Cross-Sectional Studies; Exercise; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Mobile Applications; Physical functional performance; Prevalence; Primary prevention; Prospective Studies; Young Adult