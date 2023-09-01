Abstract

BACKGROUND: CrossFit is a high intensity functional training that tends to challenge physical limits. The objectives of this study were to assess functional capacity, prevalence and risk of injury in CrossFit practitioners.



METHODS: This cross-sectional, observational and prospective study evaluate the rate of injuries that occurred in CrossFit practitioners in the last 12 months and their functional capacities. The sample was given for convenience, with a total of 22 participants. Functional capacities and risk of injury were measured by functional tests using PHAST and Clinometer applications. The prevalence of injuries was cataloged using the Nordic Musculoskeletal Questionnaire.



RESULTS: 5% of the injuries occurred in the neck; 9% in shoulder, hip, thighs, ankles and feet; 14% in the lumbar spine and knees. The worst functional results were for the shoulder medial rotation ROM test, where 86-95% of the athletes were classified as "Bad"; the dorsiflexion ROM test also performed poorly in 68% of athletes.



CONCLUSION: This study shows that the CrossFit practice suggests that the injury prevalence is relatively low, affecting mainly knees, lumbar spine, wrists and hands. However, the risk of injuries shown by the functional musculoskeletal assessment is higher, especially in the shoulder and ankle, and it is important for the practitioner to realize a specific functional assessment before starting training.

