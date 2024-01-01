|
Roubea I, Korakakis V. J. Bodyw. Mov. Ther. 2024; 38: 329-338.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38763577
BACKGROUND: The mechanism of injury and the conservative rehabilitation of the ulnar collateral ligament of the elbow (UCL) are well studied and reported in overhead athletes, while research on gymnastic athletes is sparse. Evidence suggests exercise as the mainstay in UCL injury rehabilitation. With this report, we aimed to provide a complete rehabilitation protocol following a partial UCL tear of an acrobatic athlete, where exercise and adjunct treatments, such as manual therapy, were used in a progressive staged rehabilitation. CASE DESCRIPTION: A 16-year-old female acrobatic athlete was diagnosed with partial tear of the anterior band of UCL. The rehabilitation included progressive exercise loading in conjunction with manual therapy for 10 sessions in 8 weeks. Pain, UCL special tests, the Disabilities of Arm, Shoulder and Hand Score Questionnaire (DASH), and the Upper Limb Functional Index (ULFI) were assessed and administered at baseline and at 3, 6, 10 weeks, and 3 months.
*Athletic Injuries/rehabilitation; *Collateral Ligament, Ulnar/injuries; *Elbow Injuries; Acrobatics; Adolescent; Elbow Joint/physiopathology; Exercise Therapy/methods; Female; Gymnastics/injuries; Humans; Manual therapy; Musculoskeletal Manipulations/methods; Rehabilitation; Return to Sport; Ulnar collateral ligament