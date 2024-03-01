Abstract

BACKGROUND: Increased body mass index (BMI) adversely affects the mechanics of the musculoskeletal system. It is known that obese people have poorer postural stability and mobility-related outcomes compared to normal weight people, but there is limited research comparing overweight and class 1 obese people, two consecutive and prevalent BMI categories. AIMS: To compare postural stability, functional mobility, and risk of falling and developing disability between overweight and obese women, and to investigate the relationship of BMI and body weight with the outcomes.



METHODS: Thirty women with class 1 obesity and 30 overweight women were included. Standing postural stability with eyes-open and eyes-closed and stability limits were assessed using the Prokin system. The Timed Up and Go Test (TUG) was used to assess functional mobility and risk of falling (≥11 s) and developing disability (≥9 s).



RESULTS: The average center of pressure displacements on the y-axis (COPY) obtained during quiet standing with both eyes-open and eyes-closed were higher in obese women than overweight women (p < 0.05) and the effect sizes were moderate for the results. The COPY values in the eyes-open and eyes-closed conditions were correlated with BMI (r = 0.295 and r = 0.285, p < 0.05). Furthermore, the COPX value in the eyes-open condition and the TUG score were correlated with body weight (r = 0.274 and r = 0.257, p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Obese women had poorer static standing stability in the anteroposterior direction than overweight women, while functional mobility and risk of falling and developing disability did not differ. Furthermore, BMI and body weight were related to poorer static standing stability.

