Citation
Gunay Ucurum S, Uzunlar H, Kirmizi M, Altas EU, Ozer Kaya D. J. Bodyw. Mov. Ther. 2024; 38: 549-553.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38763607
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Increased body mass index (BMI) adversely affects the mechanics of the musculoskeletal system. It is known that obese people have poorer postural stability and mobility-related outcomes compared to normal weight people, but there is limited research comparing overweight and class 1 obese people, two consecutive and prevalent BMI categories. AIMS: To compare postural stability, functional mobility, and risk of falling and developing disability between overweight and obese women, and to investigate the relationship of BMI and body weight with the outcomes.
Language: en
Keywords
*Accidental Falls/statistics & numerical data; *Body Mass Index; *Obesity/physiopathology/epidemiology; *Overweight/physiopathology/epidemiology; *Postural Balance/physiology; Adult; Aged; Female; Humans; Middle Aged; Mobility; Obesity; Overweight; Postural stability