|
Citation
|
Porto JM, Pieruccini-Faria F, Bandeira ACL, Bôdo JS, Abreu DCC. J. Bodyw. Mov. Ther. 2024; 38: 67-72.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38763617
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association between components of physical activity and spatiotemporal gait parameters in community-dwelling older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Exercise/physiology; *Gait/physiology; *Independent Living; Active aging; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Cross-Sectional Studies; Exercise; Female; Functional capacity; Gait speed; Humans; Male; Senescence; Sports/physiology; Walking Speed/physiology