Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association between components of physical activity and spatiotemporal gait parameters in community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study with 134 independent community-dwelling older adults. A questionnaire was applied to obtain information related to the components of physical activity (frequency, duration, modality, and history of physical activity in the life course) and the GAITRite System was used to quantify gait parameters. Three MANOVA models adjusted for potential confounders were conducted to identify associations between components of physical activity (predictors) and gait performance (outcome).



RESULTS: Higher weekly frequency but not daily hours of physical activity and sports practice (tennis, boxing, football, volleyball, and tai chi) were significantly associated with better gait performance, specifically gait speed and stride length.



CONCLUSION: Understanding the most effective components of physical activity to maintain functional capacity and independence in community-dwelling older adults, allowing for active aging, is essential for formulating more effective strategies.

Language: en