|
Citation
|
Collie A, Sheehan L. Med. J. Aust. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38763522
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To determine the national burden of working time lost to occupational injury and disease in Australia compensable by workers' compensation schemes; to characterise the distribution of time lost by age, sex, and injury and disease type. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective population-based study; analysis of National Dataset for Compensation-based Statistics (NDS) data. SETTING, PARTICIPANTS: Granted workers' compensation claims by people aged 15-100 years including payment of wage replacement benefits for time off work lodged in Australia, 1 July 2012 - 30 June 2017. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Working years lost (WYL) per annum (total number of years of wage replacement benefits paid to injured and ill workers), overall and by sex, age, and injury and disease type; WYL per 10 000 fulltime equivalent (FTE) years worked.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Occupational diseases; Occupational injuries; Surveillance; Workers’ compensation