Abstract

This study explored how mental fatigue affects brain activity during a low-intensity bike task utilising a continuous wavelet transformation in electroencephalography (EEG) analysis. The aim was to examine changes in brain activity potentially linked to central motor commands and to investigate their relationship with ratings of perceived exertion (RPE). In this study, sixteen participants (age: 21 ± 6 y, 7 females, 9 males) underwent one familiarization and two experimental trials in a randomised, blinded, cross-over study design. Participants executed a low-intensity bike task (9 min; 45 rpm; intensity (W): 10% below aerobic threshold) after performing a mentally fatiguing (individualized 60-min Stroop task) or a control (documentary) task. Physiological (heart rate, EEG) and subjective measures (self-reported feeling of mental fatigue, RPE, cognitive load, motivation) were assessed prior, during and after the bike task. Post-Stroop, self-reported feeling of mental fatigue was higher in the intervention group (EXP) (74 ± 16) than in the control group (CON) (37 ± 17; p<0.001). No significant differences in RPE during the bike task were observed between conditions. EEG analysis revealed significant differences (p<0.05) in beta frequency (13 - 30 Hz) during the bike task, with EXP exhibiting more desynchronization during the pedal push phase and synchronization during the pedal release phase. These results suggest that mental fatigue, confirmed by both subjective and neurophysiological markers, did not significantly impact RPE during the bike task, possibly due to the use of the CR100 scale or absence of a performance outcome. However, EEG data did reveal significant beta band alterations during the task, indicating increased neural effort under mental fatigue. These findings reveal, for the first time, how motor-related brain activity at the motor cortex is impacted during a low-intensity bike task when mentally fatigued.

Language: en