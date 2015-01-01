Abstract

Mental health is independently influenced by the inclination to sleep at specific times (chronotype) and the actual sleep timing (behavior). Chronotype and timing of actual sleep are, however, often misaligned. This study aims to determine how chronotype, sleep timing, and the alignment between the two impact mental health. In a community-dwelling cohort of middle- and older-aged adults (UK Biobank, n = 73,888), we examined the impact of chronotype (questionnaire-based), the timing of behavior (determined with 7-day accelerometry), and the alignment between the two on mental, behavioral, neurodevelopmental disorders (MBN), depression, and anxiety, as assessed through ICD-10 codes. As compared to morning types with early behavior (aligned), morning types with late behavior (misaligned) had an increased risk of having MBN, depression, and anxiety (p's<0.001). As compared to evening-types with late behavior (aligned), however, evening-types with early behavior (misaligned) had a decreased risk of depression (p < 0.01), with a trend for MBN (p = 0.04) and anxiety (p = 0.05). Longitudinal analyses, in which the likelihood of developing de novo mental health disorders was associated with chronotype, behavioral timing, and alignment between the two, confirmed cross-sectional findings. To age healthily, individuals should start sleeping before 1AM, despite chronobiological preferences.

