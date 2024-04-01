Abstract

The jumping to conclusions (JTC) bias has been linked to the formation and maintenance of delusions across the psychosis spectrum. However, it remains unclear whether this bias reflects a primary cognitive deviation or is secondary to other cognitive processes. To this end, we investigated the relationship between JTC, risk-taking, impulsivity, and sensation seeking in individuals with psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) and controls. A large online community sample (N = 1151) completed the Fish Task as a measure for the JTC bias, as well as the Balloon Analogue Risk Task (BART) and the Brief Risk-Taking Propensity Scale (R-1) as measures of the propensity to take risks. Measures assessing impulsivity (Impulsive Behavior Scale-8, I-8), sensation seeking (Brief Sensation Seeking Scale, BSSS-4), and verbal intelligence (12-item Wordsum test) were also administered. We dichotomized the sample into extreme groups based on the positive subscale of the Community Assessment of Psychotic Experiences (CAPE). The present study confirms the existence of a JTC bias in psychosis-prone individuals. Of note, PLE-high individuals self-reported higher risk-taking propensity in the R-1 while at the same time displaying higher objective risk aversion in the BART relative to controls, speaking for a dissociation of subjective versus objective risk-taking behavior. PLE-high individuals showed deviances in other psychological traits (impulsivity, sensation seeking), but these were not associated with hasty decision-making as measured by JTC or risk-taking propensity. The results speak against impulsivity, sensation seeking, or verbal intelligence as driving mechanisms of JTC and risky decision-making.

