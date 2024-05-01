Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Horseback riding can cause severe brain and spinal injuries. This study aimed to identify the spectrum of neurosurgical injuries related to recreational horseback riding.



METHODS: A retrospective study was performed utilizing the University of Puerto Rico neurosurgery database to identify patients who were consulted to the neurosurgery service between 2018 and 2023 after a horse fall during recreational activities. The outcome upon discharge using the modified Rankin scale (mRS) was documented. Descriptive statistics were used to report frequency and median values.



RESULTS: The neurosurgery service evaluated and managed 112 patients with a horseback riding fall-related injury during six years. Ninety-eight (87.5%) patients were male. The patients' median age was 31.5 (IQR 22-40). There were 89 head injuries (79.5%), 19 spinal injuries(17%), and four combined head/spine injuries (3.5%). Forty percent of the patients were admitted to inpatient care with a median length of stay of seven days (IQR 3-17). Twenty-four patients (21%) required surgery. Upon discharge, 86.6% of the patients had a mRS grade of 0-2, 3.6 % had a grade of 3, 1.8% had a grade of 4, and 1.8% had a grade of 5. Seven patients (6%) died (mRS grade 6).



CONCLUSIONS: Most neurological injuries involve isolated trauma to the head. Fifteen percent of the riders' falls were caused after the horse was impacted by a motor vehicle. Forty percent of the patients require admission and 21% undergo surgery. Ten percent of the patients had a poor mRS grade of 4-6 when discharged.

Language: en