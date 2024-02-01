|
Mannawaduge CD, Pignata S, Banks S, Dorrian J. Transp. Policy 2024; 151: 75-84.
Flight crew experience fatigue due to sleep loss, circadian desynchrony, early duty start times, long duty periods, high and low workloads, and unscheduled duties. As fatigue is considered a significant safety risk in the air transport industry, the primary approaches to managing fatigue are mandating prescriptive limits for work and rest periods or adopting performance-based fatigue risk management systems (FRMS). However, recent aviation incidents indicate that current regulations may not be adequate to manage the fatigue risk experienced by the flight crew. This study evaluates Australian flight crew fatigue management regulations using a new fatigue regulation evaluation framework (FREF) adapted from Jones et al. (2005).
Language: en
Awareness; Fatigue; Flight crew; High workload; Low workload; Regulations; Sleep