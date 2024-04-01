|
The aim of the study was to analyze whether the driving behaviour changes with different types of cars (Hatchback, Sedan and Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)), particularly on expressways. To achieve the study's objective, an exclusive DBQ was designed. Self-reported frequency of instances related to violations, mistakes and lapses were gathered which can collectively be used to study driver's behaviour in different circumstances. A total of 546 samples were collected through an online survey from drivers across India who possessed a valid driving license.
Keywords
DBQ; Expressways; Risky driving behaviour; Standard cars; SUV; Type of car