Abstract

An impetus towards the electrification of mobility is crucial for India. However, the adoption rates of electric two-wheelers remain low, and hence, for fruitful penetration of electric two-wheelers in India, this study analyses the factors affecting the adoption behaviour of electric two-wheelers using discrete choice models. This study uses data collected from 1375 potential electric two-wheeler buyers of Bengaluru, India, to study the influence of various vehicle attributes such as purchase price, operating cost, charging time, driving range, charging infrastructure and exhaust emissions on the intention to adopt electric two-wheelers. In addition, the impact of important policies such as free and reserved parking, access to priority lanes and toll tax exemption for electric two-wheeler owners is also analysed and discussed in this study. Apart from the vehicle attributes, this study also studies the effect of socio-demographic variables, travel variables and certain attitudinal latent variables such as environmental enthusiasm, technological enthusiasm, and perceived social image on the electric two-wheeler adoption behaviour. The results reveal purchase price, operating cost and charging time to have a significant negative impact and driving range and density of the charging infrastructure network to have a significant positive impact on the intention to adopt electric two-wheelers.

