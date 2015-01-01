SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shrivas A, Kumar A. Transp. Lett. 2024; 16(4): 307-319.

(Copyright © 2024, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19427867.2023.2188662

Several researchers have modified the original Social Force Model (SFM) for pedestrians by including vehicles and simulating interaction behaviors in shared space layouts. The present study is conducted at a signalized intersection where the performance and functionality are defined by spontaneous order. The SFM was modified, and two-wheelers were added along with cars and pedestrians to analyze their interactions. The Hybrid Calibration Method was adopted to calibrate the interaction parameters utilizing an optimization technique and real-time data from the study site. It can be concluded from the parameter values that the strength of interaction reduced as the range between the road agents increased. The findings can aid urban planners in visualizing the interaction behavior of pedestrians, cars, and two-wheelers. Moreover, the feasibility of introducing the shared space concept in India as an alternative to the conventional traffic planning system can also be determined during the designing phase.


calibration; interaction behavior; mathematical model; mixed traffic; signalized intersection; Social force model

