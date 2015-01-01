Abstract

When a work zone is located at an intersection, it greatly reduces the capacity and change the traffic flow characteristics. However, the impacts of work zones have not attracted much attention, and the signal control method of the intersection with a work zone has not been investigated yet. This paper focuses on a specific type of work zone, which is located within the area of an intersection. The saturation flow rate model, traffic wave model, traffic delay model, and emptying time model are proposed to capture the traffic flow characteristics of the intersection with an island work zone, and a signal control model is further put forward. The real data is collected to calibrate, validate, and evaluate the proposed models. The results indicate that the proposed signal control model can reduce about 15.6% of queue length and 17.2% of traffic delay for the intersection with an island work zone.

Language: en