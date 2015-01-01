Abstract

In recent years, knowledge about "social coexistence" has been gaining greater significance in the guidelines for the course of study in Japan. Consequently, "social coexistence" is gaining character as educational knowledge. Studies have revealed that the perception of "social coexistence" among those entering universities is associated with a preference for the "necessity principle", which means that those who need resources should get as much as they need. However, the mechanism by which both are related has not been specifically examined and remains a matter of conjecture.



Therefore, the research task is to examine the feasibility of this mechanism, known as the "influence of selection," in which students understand knowledge about of "social coexistence," choose the "necessity principle," and ultimately pursue higher education. We surveyed first-year high school students enrolled in local public preparatory schools and analyzed the relationship between their perception of the term "social coexistence" and ideal distribution principles, considering the influence of their academic performance.

The results revealed, among other things, that first-year high school students' perception of the term "social coexistence" is linked to their preference for the "performance principle", which means that those who have achieved more should get more. The results are significant as they reject the influence of selection for mechanisms related to how the perception of "social coexistence" is related to a preference for the "necessity principle" as the ideal distribution principle. Furthermore, it should be noted that Japan is an academically oriented society that values education to the extent that even the perception of "social coexistence" could be considered a reflection of academic performance.



===



近年、「共生」に関する事柄は学校教育の中でも取り扱われている。長ほか (2019)によれば、大学進学者において「共生社会」という言葉の認知と理想 的な社会的配分のあり方として「必要原理」を支持することが関連するとされ る。一方で、両者が関連するメカニズムは、具体的な検討がなされていない。 そこで、本研究は、両者が関連するメカニズムについて、「共生社会」という 言葉を認知し、かつ「必要原理」を支持する人々が結果的に大学進学者となっ ている可能性【選抜の影響】を検討することを目的として、地方公立進学校の 高校 1 年生が支持する理想的な社会的配分のあり方と「共生社会」という言 葉の認知の関連について分析した。その結果、高校 1 年生にとって、「共生社 会」という言葉の認知は理想的な社会的配分のあり方として「実績原理」を支 持することと関連していることなどを明らかにした。この結果は、両者が関連 するメカニズムについて【選抜の影響】を棄却したことに加えて、高校 1 年生 にとって「共生社会」という言葉の認知と、社会的分断を克服する基盤原理と して重視される考え方である「必要原理」を支持することが関連していないこ とを示した点に意義がある。

Language: en