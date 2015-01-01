Abstract

Gas explosion is one of the main accident risks during underground coal gasification (UCG). There are significant differences in the gas composition and explosive environment between UCG syngas and other gases. Previous research on the explosion characteristics of UCG syngas is not comprehensive enough, especially without considering the influence of the initial temperature on various characteristic parameters. A set of calculation methods for explosion characteristic parameters of UCG syngas based on existing research was proposed, which was applied to analyze explosion characteristics of syngas produced by different gasifying processes in the Huating UCG industrial test. The results showed that with the initial temperature improving, the maximum temperature and upper explosion limit of different gases increased, while the maximum pressure, lower explosion limit, and oxygen content safety limit decreased. However, the explosion thermal effect, pressure rise rate, and explosion characteristic values showed small changes. When the initial temperature increased from 298 to 1473 K, the explosion temperature of different gas explosions increased from 1645-2286 to 2652-3238 K, the maximum pressure dropped from 0.59-0.81 MPa (absolute pressure) to 0.19-0.23 MPa, the lower explosion limit dropped from 12.34-29.79% to 0.58-1.77%, the upper explosion limit increased from 55.68-83.35% to 70.89-93.73%, and the safety limit of oxygen content dropped from 4.86-6.37% to 0.26-0.34%. In addition, the gas calorific value also affected the values of various explosion characteristic parameters, among which the explosive thermal effect, maximum temperature, maximum pressure, pressure rise rate, explosion characteristic value, and safety limit of oxygen content in the syngas were all proportional to the calorific value of gas, while the lower and upper limits of explosion were inversely proportional to it. Based on the above research, syngas explosion-prone stages and causes of each potential risk area in the Huating UCG project were analyzed, the explosion characteristic parameters were determined, and targeted prevention and control measures were proposed accordingly. This study can lay a theoretical foundation for the study of syngas explosion characteristics and risk control for the UCG project.

Language: en