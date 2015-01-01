Abstract

GENERAL PURPOSE: To review the management of a patient with a chemical burn from wet cement. TARGET AUDIENCE: This continuing education activity is intended for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and registered nurses with an interest in skin and wound care. LEARNING OBJECTIVES/OUTCOMES: After participating in this educational activity, the participant will:1. Recognize the clinical presentation of a patient with a chemical burn from contact with wet cement.2. Describe features related to the pathophysiology of alkali burns from wet cement.3. Select the proper decontamination procedure after exposure to wet cement.4. Identify steps in the treatment of a patient with a chemical burn from contact with wet cement.

Language: en