Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Identify interventions offered for children bereaved by parental suicide, investigate reported effectiveness and explore the acceptability of identified interventions.



METHOD: Six electronic databases were systematically searched for primary studies investigating intervention effectiveness and acceptability, (August 2011 to June 2023). Eligibility required inclusion of participants bereaved by parental suicide during childhood among sample populations.



METHODological quality was evaluated applying JBI critical appraisal tools. Narrative synthesis was conducted using parallel-results convergent design.



RESULTS: Of the 22 eligible reports, 19 articles reported on 12 manual-based supports provided during childhood; three papers described users' experiences of various specified intervention types offered following childhood loss. Twenty-one studies reported on interventions offered for heterogeneous participant groups that included children bereaved by parental suicide. Time from loss to intervention generally included both recent (1 < 30mths) and more distant loss, with just one intervention described as solely for recently bereaved children. Eight interventions (n = 12 studies) demonstrated significant positive effects (p < 0.05), for maladaptive grief, mental health, quality of life. Only one study investigated suicide-related outcomes. Qualitative findings (n = 8 studies) facilitated development of four acceptability themes: Perceived utility, Relationships, Components and Delivery.



CONCLUSIONS: Heterogeneity in causes of loss/trauma and relationships with the deceased limit specific conclusions regarding effectiveness/acceptability of reviewed interventions for children bereaved by parental suicide. Few sub-group analyses of effects were reported, and qualitative evidence specifically from children bereaved by parental suicide was limited. Further research is recommended regarding mixed-user interventions, specifically for children bereaved by parental suicide.

