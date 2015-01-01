Abstract

This paper presents an emerging understanding of the psychodynamics of suicide loss, derived from over 1500 accounts of suicide bereavement shared by families, friends and clinicians. It identifies clear patterns in the responses of the bereaved, particularly the formation of delusional narratives that often place them at the centre of blame for the death. These narratives have a profound impact on well-being, increase the risk of mental illness and elevate the likelihood of death by suicide. They not only cause harm to the bereaved but also permeate and distort our systemic and societal responses. Understanding why suicide unleashes such painful and dangerous forces helps mitigate the widespread harm and distress that often follows such a death. This knowledge also enables us to effectively and compassionately support those bereaved.

