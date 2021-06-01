Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is unclear whether brief interventions using the combined classification of alcohol-metabolizing enzymes aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 (ALDH2) and alcohol dehydrogenase 1B (ADH1B) together with behavioral changes in alcohol use can reduce excessive alcohol consumption. This study aimed to examine the effects of a brief intervention based on the screening of ALDH2 and ADH1B gene polymorphisms on alcohol consumption in Japanese young adults.



METHODS: In this open-label randomized controlled trial, we enrolled adults aged 20-30 years who had excessive drinking behavior (average amount of alcohol consumed: men, ≥ 4 drinks/per day and women, ≥ 2 drinks/per day; 1 drink = 10 g of pure alcohol equivalent). Participants were randomized into intervention or control group using a simple random number table. The intervention group underwent saliva-based genotyping of alcohol-metabolizing enzymes (ALDH2 and ADH1B), which were classified into five types. A 30-min in-person or online educational counseling was conducted approximately 1 month later based on genotyping test results and their own drinking records. The control group received traditional alcohol education. Average daily alcohol consumption was calculated based on the drinking diary, which was recorded at baseline and at 3 and 6 months of follow-up. The primary endpoint was average daily alcohol consumption, and the secondary endpoints were the alcohol-use disorder identification test for consumption (AUDIT-C) score and behavioral modification stages assessed using a transtheoretical model.



RESULTS: Participants were allocated to the intervention (n = 100) and control (n = 96) groups using simple randomization. Overall, 28 (29.2%) participants in the control group and 21 (21.0%) in the intervention group did not complete the follow-up. Average alcohol consumption decreased significantly from baseline to 3 and 6 months in the intervention group but not in the control group. The reduction from baseline alcohol consumption values and AUDIT-C score at 3 months were greater in the intervention group than in the control group (p < 0.001). In addition, the behavioral modification stages were significantly changed by the intervention (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Genetic testing for alcohol-metabolizing enzymes and health guidance on type-specific excessive drinking may be useful for reducing sustained average alcohol consumption associated with behavioral modification. TRIAL REGISTRATION: R000050379, UMIN000044148, Registered on June 1, 2021.

Language: en