Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few studies have assessed the burden of mental disorders among children and adolescents considering the impact of co-morbidities and suicide on disability adjusted life years (DALYs).



METHODS: This was a multicenter cross-sectional study. Our survey data in Liaoning Province (LN) were used to estimate the burden of six mental disorders, supplemented with data from other investigative studies conducted in China to assess four other disorders. DALYs were derived from the sum of years lived with a disability (YLDs) adjusted for co-morbidities, and the years of life lost (YLLs) adjusted for suicide. The changes in DALYs, YLDs, and YLLs were compared with and without adjustment for co-morbidities and suicide.



RESULTS: The DALYs rate of mental disorders among children and adolescents in LN decreased from 1579.6/10(5) to 1391.4/10(5), after adjusting for both co-morbidities and suicide (-11.9%). The DALYs rate for major depression, anxiety disorder, and conduct disorder (-80.8/10(5), -75.0/10(5) and -30.2/10(5), respectively) were the top three contributors to the DALYs reduction (-188.2/10(5)). The YLDs decreased from 72724.8 to 62478.5 after co-morbidity adjustment (-17.8%), mainly due to the reduction by major depression (-35.3%) and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder [ADHD] (-34.2%). The YLLs increased from 130 to 1697.8 after adjusting for suicides (+ 56.9% of all suicide YLLs), mainly due to the contribution of major depression (+ 32.4%) and anxiety disorder (+ 10.4%). Compared to GBD 2010, the estimated DALY rate for mental disorders in LN was to be about 80%, with the proportion of DALYs and DALY rates explained by major depressive disorder accounted for only approximately one-third (14.6% vs. 41.9% and 202.6 vs. 759.9, respectively). But the proportion and absolute level of DALY rates explained by anxiety disorders were approximately 2-fold higher (39.7% vs. 19.6% and 552.2 vs. 323.3, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: The DALYs of mental disorders among Chinese children and adolescents were approximately 80% of the global level, with anxiety disorders imposing about 2 times the global level. Co-morbidity and suicide must be adjusted when calculating DALYs.

